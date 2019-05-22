Kerry Sailor Included In Irish Team For World Youth Championships

Eimear McMorrow Moriarty from Tralee Bay Sailing Club has been included in the Irish Youth Team to compete at the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships in Poland in July.

She’ll compete alongside Leah Rickard from NYC in the 29er class.

Howth brother and sister, Jamie and Eve McMahon, are the first Irish siblings to qualify for the same Irish Youth Sailing Team.





The pair will compete in the Laser Radial class.

The Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships will see over 100 nations compete, and is the world’s leading championship for youth sailors.