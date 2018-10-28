Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS #: St Josephs 53 Tralee Tigers BC 75LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Brendans 20 St Annes...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Enjoy the small moments in life
Alice Taylor’s new book ‘And Life lights up’ is all about enjoying the small moments of life. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...
Blasphemy Referendum Debate – October 25th, 2018
Peter Hinchliffe of Atheist Ireland which is advocating a Yes vote and Michael Reidy who’s campaigning for a No vote took part in the...