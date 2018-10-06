Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
8 Left In Desmond Cup At Glin Coursing Meeting
The field for the featured Desmond Cup is down to at the Glin coursing meeting.James O'Connor reviews the second day of action at the...
I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018
As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick's Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin...
Call from the Dáil – October 5th, 2018
With Michael O’Regan absent for the next few weeks, John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent is analysing the week that was in...
Seán Gallagher Campaigning in Kerry – October 5th, 2018
Jerry spoke to the independent candidate who ran in the Presidential election seven years ago. Seán Gallagher is campaigning in Killarney, Tralee and Dingle...