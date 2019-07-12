Kerry Rowers Representing Ireland Today

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley this afternoon compete in the women’s pairs at World Cup 3 in Rotterdam.

They race against New Zealand 1 and New Zealand 2, Croatia and Netherlands.

The top 2 progress directly to the semi-final on Saturday.

Racing this morning was postponed due to thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Killorglin are this weekend competing in the Irish Rowing Championships, which run from Friday to Sunday at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

Friday:

Anna Tyther and Airida Mateviciute in the women’s junior 18 double scull

Anna Tyther and Zoe Hyde in the women’s senior double scull

Mara Treacy, Katie Boyle, Molly Sullivan and Zoe Hyde coxed by Eimear O’Donovan in the women’s club four

Laoise Murphy, Amy Kelly, Ava O’Malley and Meabh Crowley coxed by Eimear O’Donovan in the women’s junior 15 quad

Airida Mateviciute in the women’s junior 14 single scull.

On Saturday and Sunday, Katie Boyle, Mara Treacy, Molly Sullivan and Zoe Hyde will compete in the women’s junior pair and women’s senior pair events respectively. These events have been selected as a trial events for the Home International regatta to fill the last few remaining places on the Irish team.

If the girls secure these places, they will secure an Irish cap and will race for Ireland this summer alongside their teammates – Anna Tyther, who is selected to row for Ireland in the women’s quad at Coupe de la Jeunesse (European Junior championships) in Italy and Rhiannon O’Donoghue who will travel to Tokyo to race at the junior world championships in the women’s double scull.

Other races entered on Saturday include women’s intermediate double scull, women’s club single scull and the women’s junior 15 single sculls.

Sunday: women’s intermediate single sculls, women’s junior 18 coxless quad, women’s junior 14 quad and women’s masters single scull.