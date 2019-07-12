Kerry Rowers Qualify For World Cup Semi-Finals

Kerry’s Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley are into the semi-finals of the women’s pairs at World Cup 3 in Rotterdam.

They were second in their heat and will race again tomorrow.

They were the 4th fastest crew overall.

At the National Rowing Championships

Anna Tyther & Airida Mateviciute 5th in the J18 double scull final

Mara Treacy, Katie Boyle, Molly Sullivan and Zoe Hyde, coxed by Eimear O’Donovan, in the women’s Club 4-came 6 in the final

Laoise Murphy, Amy Kelly, Ava O’Malley and Meabh Crowley, coxed by Eimear O’Donovan. in the women’s junior 15 quad 3rd in their final