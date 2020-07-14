Kerry routes affected by Ryanair’s announcement to cut flights

Routes served by Kerry Airport will be affected by Ryanair’s announcement to cut flights.

Europe’s largest airline released a statement earlier today, saying 1,000 Ireland-UK flights will be cut during August and September due to government restrictions.

Ryanair says the cancellation of 1,000 Ireland-UK flights will result in the loss of 200,000 passengers.

The cuts will affect Knock, Cork, Shannon and Kerry airports.

The company claims Ireland maintains a defective quarantine restriction on EU visitors, even as the UK and Northern Ireland last week opened up air bridges to most EU countries.

It claims air travel between Ireland and the UK is being badly damaged by this ineffective 14-day quarantine.

Ryanair will significantly reduce its flights between the two countries to reflect suppressed demand, meaning 100,000 fewer visitors from the UK travelling to regional airports in Cork, Shannon, Knock and Kerry during the peak months of the tourism season.

Kerry Airport, which serves London Stanstead, London Luton and Manchester in the UK, has declined to comment.