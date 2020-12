Some roads around the county have reopened, following a number of minor incidents this morning.

Gardai say the inbound lane from the Listowel side of Tralee was particularly dangerous and was closed for a while but has since re-opened.

The Listowel-Tarbert road has also reopened, following a crash in the Leitrim area.

There were a number of collisions in the Tralee, Tarbert and Milltown areas, with no injuries reported.

Drivers are advised to still drive with caution.