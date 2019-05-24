Kerry Roads Policing Unit enforcing reduced speed for National Slow Down Day

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit are enforcing the importance of reducing speed on the county’s roads for National Slow Down Day.

The 24-hour initiative, which is supported by the Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders, is taking place throughout today until 7am tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

The aim is to crack down on speeding motorists.





There will be a high Garda presence on the county’s roads and speed cameras will be located at sites of fatal crashes.

Sergeant at Killarney Garda Station Dave Howard explains what is happening in Kerry as part of National Slow Down Day.