Kerry Roads Policing Unit appeal to vulnerable road users to prevent road deaths this winter

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit is appealing to vulnerable road users to take precautions in a bid to prevent road deaths this winter.

Sergeant Michael Fleming says too may vulnerable road users have died on Kerry roads in recent years.

Since January, three people have lost their lives on the county’s roads.





Vulnerable road users include pedestrians, pedal cyclists and motorcyclists.

To date this year, there have been no fatalities among that group on Kerry roads.

However, three people, one driver and two passengers, have lost their lives while travelling on the county’s roads.

Sergeant Michael Fleming says this number is already too high and is advising people to be cautious particularly in the dark mornings and evenings.

He says every Garda Station has high-visibility jackets, and he is urging people to call in and take one to ensure their safety on Kerry roads.

Meanwhile, the number of fatal traffic collisions in Kerry has decreased by 50% from January to September this year, compared to the same period last year.

The number of serious injury traffic collisions has increased by 50% with 27 instances occurring to date this year.