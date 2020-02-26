Kerry road which was partially washed away to be reopened on Friday

Kerry County Council says it expects a road which was partially washed away due to surface water will reopen to the public this Friday.

Meanwhile, planned roadworks at Moll’s Gap, which were deferred, will begin next week.

On the morning of Sunday, February 9th, the R569 which links Kilgarvan and Kenmare to the main N22 Killarney-Cork road, was undermined, due to surface water.

The road was closed at Loo Bridge as a result with motorists being forced to take alternative routes, including Molls Gap.

Kerry County Council is carrying out extensive structural repairs and anticipates the road will re-open this Friday (February 28th).

The council says staff and contractors have been on site working, often in difficult weather conditions, since the slippage occurred.

Meanwhile, planned repair works on the N71 at Moll’s Gap, which were deferred as it was used as a diversion route, will now begin next Monday (March 2nd) at 7am.

The works involve essential repairs to a section of a partially collapsed wall between Dinis Cottage and Moll’s Gap.

The road will be fully closed to traffic until March 16th with diversions will be in place via the N22/R569.