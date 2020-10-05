Kerry Rider Scores Top 20 Finishes in Season Finale

Motorcycle racer Kevin Coyne concluded his maiden HEL Performance British Junior championship season by scoring two top 20 finishes at Donington Park at the weekend.

The results ensure the Kawasaki racer met his pre-season target of a top 20 result in the British SuperBike series.

Coyne, from Farranfore, is the first Kerry rider to commit to the series for under 23-year-olds which runs alongside the prestigious British Superbike Series.





His season began, where it finished, with a non-championship outing at the famous Leicestershire track. Since that inaugural meeting in July, he has crossed the Irish Sea five mores times.

There have plenty of thrills and spills along the way.

The 18-year-old has raced as such iconic venues as Silverstone and Brands Hatch. He has received help from some of the biggest names in the sport, like PBM Ducati and Honda UK.

He crashed, suffered mechanical failures and had to wait until the final round to score two top 20 finishes in one weekend.

“Huge thanks to everyone who supported us,” his father Mark said. “To compete with these up and coming stars with Kevin’s limited experience has been an eye-opener. And it shows that his time on the bike has allowed his race craft to be developed. We hope that we have made enough of an impact to allow us to continue our racing dream into 2021 and beyond.”