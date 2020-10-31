Kerry Reveal Side For All-Ireland Opener

Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship Group 1 opener.
The Kingdom take on Cavan at 1 tomorrow in Birr and will line out as follows
1. Ciara Butler – Castlegregory
2. Cáit Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
3. Aislinn Desmond – Rathmore
4. Sarah Murphy – Rathmore
5. Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St Senans
6. Aishling O’Connell – Eire Og Cork
7. Ciara Murphy – MKL Gaels
8. Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9. Megan O Connell – Southern Gaels
10. Danielle o Leary – Rathmore
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir – Chorca Dhuibhne
12. Anna Galvin – captain – Southern Gaels
13. Hannah O Donoghue – Beaufort
14. Siofra O Shea – Southern Gaels
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
Subs
16. Mary Ellen Bolger – Southern Gaels
17. Kayleigh Cronin – Dr Crokes
18. Andrea Murphy – Foxrock/Cabintiely
19. Eilís O Leary – Kilcummin
20. Fiadhna Tagney – Beaufort
21. Ciara O Brien – Laune Rangers
22. Megan O Connor – Na Gaeil
23. Ava Doherty – Glenflesk
24. Laoise Coughlan – Rathmore
25. Julie O Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
26. Ella Teahan – MKL Gaels
27. Sarah Leahy – Killarney Legion
28. Rachel Dwyer – Southern Gaels
29. Katie Buckley – Rathmore
30. Emma Dineen – Glenflesk