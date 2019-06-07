Kerry To Reveal Joe McDonagh Cup Team Tonight

Kerry will tonight reveal their starting 15 for the latest round of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom are to host table toppers Laois tomorrow, at 3 o’clock in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Kerry, after defeat to Antrim on the opening day, played themselves back into contention by winning at Westmeath last time out.





Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 9 for details of the Kingdom team selection.

Laois have made one change to their line-up, with Aaron Dunphy in at right half forward and Lee Cleere making way.

Laois:

Enda Rowland

Joe Phelan, Matthew Whelan, Donncha Hartnett

Jack Kelly, Ryan Mullaney, Padraig Delaney

John Lennon & Charles Dwyer

Aaron Dunphy, Willie Dunphy, Paddy Purcell

Mark Kavanagh, Eanna Lyons, Ross King