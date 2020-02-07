Kerry returning officer urges people to vote early due to weather warning

Kerry’s returning officer is urging people to vote early due to the weekend weather warning.

People can cast their vote between 7am to 10pm tomorrow, and Padraig Burke is reminding voters to bring identification and to bring their polling card, if they received one in the post.

He says people can check details of where they’re to vote on checktheregister.ie or they can call Kerry County Council’s dedicated phone number 1800 245 380, which will be manned tomorrow from 7am to 10pm.

Padraig Burke is asking the 116,886 people eligible to vote to make sure they’re not obstructed by the impending bad weather.

Returning officer Padraig Burke is reminding people intending on going to the count centre at Killarney Sport and Leisure Centre that there’s no parking available there on Sunday.

He says gardaí will be ticketing cars that park on the bypass, and is urging people to use the 70-seater shuttle bus service being provided from the Royal Hotel to the count centre.