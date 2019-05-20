Kerry retains 14 Blue Flags

Kerry has retained its fourteen Blue Flags.

The announcement was made this afternoon at a ceremony in Co Clare.

The flags, which indicate excellent water quality and safety, have been given out for 2019 by An Taisce.





The Kerry beaches with blue flags are: Rossbeigh, Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Derrynane, White Strand, Ballinskelligs, Banna, Ceann Trá (Ventry) and Inch.

Fenit Marina also retains it Blue Flag this year.

Green Coast awards have also been announced for Béal Bán, Castlegregory, Littor and Ballinskelligs and Waterville Beach.

Kerry County Council has welcomed the announcement which it says is a result of a collaborative approach between the local authority, community groups and beach users.

Director of Services for Environment at Kerry County Council, John Breen appealed to all beach users to ensure they leave no litter on the beaches of Kerry or damage coastal areas so that the county can maintain and improve on its Blue Flag complement.