Kerry retailers report increase in footfall over Christmas

Retailers in Tralee and Killarney are reporting an increase in footfall during the Christmas period.

Manager of Killarney Outlet Centre, Paul Sherry says there was a 5% increase in footfall in their centre compared to 2018.

Mr Sherry says retailers around the town are reporting a stronger Christmas trade.

Meanwhile, manager of Manor West Retail Park, Derek Rusk, says retailers reported a slight increase in footfall of 1% compared to the previous year.

But Mr Rusk says retailers had to do a lot of price promotion to compete with online outlets: