Kerry retailers are looking forward to reopening tomorrow after six weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

All retail is allowed under Level 3 restrictions, which begin tomorrow.

Some shops around the country are opening earlier and closing later in anticipation of queues coming up to Christmas.

This includes Penneys, which is opening its Tralee and Killarney stores tomorrow at 7am.

Heather O’Sullivan from Tralee Chamber Alliance says shoppers will have a lovely experience in Tralee.