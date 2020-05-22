Kerry retailers should lobby TDs for supports to boost the Kerry economy

Kerry retailers should be lobbying TDs for better efforts to help the Kerry economy recover.

That’s according to the CEO of Retail Excellence, David Fitzsimons who addressed a webinar for the Kerry retail sector this week.

He believes the Government’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been excellent, but feels it economic strategy has been poor.

He wants Kerry retailers to make sure their voices are heard.

David Fitzsimons believes many businesses will adopt an Argos-type model of retail where products are kept behind a counter.

The CEO of Retail Excellence says a lot of retailers, including Billy Nolan and Hilsers Jewellers, Tralee are changing how they do business outside of normal openings hours to facilitate people with underlying health conditions.