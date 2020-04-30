Kerry retailers can apply for new fund to improve online offering

Kerry retailers can now apply for the new Enterprise Ireland €2 million COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme.

The fund is open to indigenous retailers with a physical store and employing 10 or more people, to develop a more competitive website in response to the pandemic.

Successful applicants will receive financial support of up to 80% of eligible project costs, with funding ranging from €10,000 to €40,000.

The scheme aims to address the urgent need for retail companies to change their online capability to achieve business continuity, and to lay foundations for future recovery and growth.

Information is available at www.enterprise-ireland.com/retail and the deadline for applications is May 27th.