Kerry restaurateur calls for bailout for tourism sector

A Kerry restaurateur is calling for a bailout for the hospitality sector similar to what was given to banks during the 2008 financial crash.

Nine restaurant representatives held a pre-Budget Zoom call yesterday with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Katie Farrell, co-owner of Dooley’s Waterfront Bar and Restaurant, Waterville and the Scarriff Inn in Caherdaniel, was among the participants who outlined the difficulties being experienced by the sector due to the pandemic.





Ms Farrell says bookings have fallen off a cliff since schools reopened and more COVID restrictions came into force.

She says the July Stimulus package didn’t go far enough for the sector and the Stay and Spend Scheme is too complicated: