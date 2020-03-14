Some Kerry restaurants and bars closing in response to coronavirus

A number of Kerry restaurants and bars are closing temporarily in response to coronavirus.

It’s understood venues are concerned about the advice from the government in relation to public gatherings in excess of 100 people or more, along with social distancing recommendations.

In the past 24 hours, Cassidy’s restaurant in Tralee and the Grand Hotel Bar and Club in Killarney have both announced they’re due to close temporarily on their respective Facebook pages, with the former closing on Monday.

On an international scale, the US has announced that Ireland the UK will be included in its travel ban.

It will come into effect on Monday.

As it stands, any non-American citizen travelling from mainland Europe isn’t being allowed in but the restrictions will widen.

Donald Trump confirmed it to reporters – where he also revealed he’d taken a test for the coronavirus but hadn’t had a result yet.

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste says Irish citizens should exercise a high degree of caution when making travel plans particularly in Europe.

In a statement, Simon Coveney says a growing number of countries are also imposing restrictions on entry and exit.

His department is now advising against non-essential travel to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, and Slovakia.

It’ll also be providing additional guidance on Spain, which remains at non-essential travel, while Italy remains at no travel.

The Department’s consular advice line will be open through the weekend and Irish embassies and consulates will be using social media to keep citizens informed.