The Restaurants Association of Ireland is calling for a bailout of 1.8 billion euro to save the sector.

It says up to 50 per cent of restaurants in Ireland could close due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group wants a fund to cover a cut to the VAT rate, rent support, waiving local authority fees, and continuing to pay the wage subsidy scheme.

But Paul Treyvaud, from Treyvaud’s Restaurant in Killarney, says he would rather be supported by customers than the government: