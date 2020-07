A Kerry restauranteur is appealing to the public to ensure they cancel if they can’t make a booking.

Sean Murphy, of Lord Kenmares and Murphy’s Bar in Killarney, says two tables booked in their restaurant on Saturday didn’t show up.

He says it is very difficult to resell a table at such short notice and is asking people to ensure they contact a restaurant if they can’t make it.

Mr Murphy says people not showing up impacts on the chefs and also the overall atmosphere of a restaurant: