Kerry restaurant awarded Apache Pizza Store of the Year

A Kerry takeaway has been awarded the All-Ireland Store of the Year Award for 2018 at the Annual Apache Pizza AGM and Awards Ceremony.

The O’Connor Family-owned Denjoes Family Restaurant, Castleisland was voted best overall store in Ireland.

This was judged on overall sales, community involvement, hygiene, branding of product and several ongoing audits over 2018.





Also last night Denjoes Family Restaurants Killarney & Castleisland won Gold Award for Food Excellence Award for HACCP in Ireland.

Denjoes Family Restaurants and Apache Pizza is one of 164 stores in Ireland and Northern Ireland to date.