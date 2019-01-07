A Kerry residential service for those with intellectual disabilities says it doesn’t have the funds to address HIQA concerns.

The Health Information and Quality Authority conducted an unannounced inspection last year at Killarney Residential Services, which is operated by the Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

A number of areas were found to be non-compliant, including issues relating to fire safety and maintenance of the property.

The unannounced HIQA inspection of the 16-resident facility took place on the 7th August 2018.

The inspector identified a number of areas of non-compliance, including a failure to complete fire safety works, escape routes were not being protected and an inner room was being used as a bedroom.

There were areas of damp, defective paintwork, poor or damaged plasterwork and joinery was evident, and there were broken floor tiles in one house.

There was also deterioration following a roof leak.

The provider told HIQA that it did not have the financial resources required to complete these works and, with the exception of the fire detection systems and emergency lighting, has not been able to secure funding despite having made repeated efforts.

The provider was requested as a matter of urgency to submit to HIQA its plan to address these failings, which they submitted on the 28th August.

Additionally, they said most of the works required to rectify the highlighted issues would be undertaken before 31st December last.