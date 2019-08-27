Kerry rescue service members risk their lives to respond to emergencies

Members of the rescue services in Kerry are risking their lives to respond to emergency calls.

That’s according to Captain Raymond Ross of Seafari Cruises, who was involved in rescuing a sailor who fell overboard in Kenmare Bay yesterday evening.

He was commenting following a busy day for emergency services yesterday.

They rescued a father and two children following a fall from cliffs in Ballybunion and also responded to two boats with engine difficulties off Valentia.

All those involved in the incidents were successfully brought to safety.

Captain Raymond Ross praised the emergency services for risking their lives everyday to respond to such incidents: