Kerry Represented On GAA.ie Hurling & Football Teams Of The Week

Kerry is represented on the GAA.ie Hurling and Football teams of the week.

Hurler Mikey Boyle is included in the half back line after starring as the Kingdom defeated Offaly 2-11 to 14 points for their second consecutive win in Division 2A.

Footballer Paul Geaney is named at corner forward. He got the late equalising goal against Galway in a match Kerry went on to win 1-15 to 2-11 in Division 1.

Paul Geaney is also shortlisted for footballer of the week, along with Conor McCarthy, Monaghan & Ciarán Kilkenny, Dublin.