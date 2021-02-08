Kerry rent prices increased by more than any other county in 2020

Rent prices in Kerry increased by more than any other county during 2020.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie report, which analyses rent prices across the country in the fourth quarter of last year.

The average listed rent in the county during the last 3 months of the year was €945, which is up almost 10% on the same period last year, and 5% on the third quarter of 2020.

The 10% increase in rent prices in Kerry since Q4 2019 is the highest of any county, with Limerick second on 9.2%.

The report outlines that the largest increase of any property type in Kerry was in five-bed houses, which rose to €1,085 a month, up 17% from Q4 2019.

Four-bed houses rose in price by 12.2% to €964, while three-bed houses went up by 8% to €847 per month.

The price of rent in two-bed houses in the county increased by 9% to 4741, while renting a one-bed apartment cost €668 during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 11%.

The report also states that the latest increases in rent mean that rents across the province of Munster are now 32% higher than the Celtic Tiger peak in rent prices in 2008.