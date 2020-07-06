Kerry Referees To Get All The Support They Need Upon Competitive Resumption

GAA referees in the county will get all the support they need when competitive matches return.

That’s the message from Referee County Administrator Pat Sheehy, who’s currently speaking to referees around the county ahead of a return to competitive action.

He says that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, many referees might find it more difficult to source linesmen and officials.

However, Sheehy is asking players, mentors and club members to be understanding as the games return https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Sheehy-for-Monday.mp3

