Kerry received fewest number of IDA visits in Munster over past decade

Kerry has received the fewest number of IDA visits in Munster over the past decade.

Since 2009, IDA Ireland has conducted 40 site visits in Kerry, in association with companies which expressed interest in locating their business in the county.

Ireland’s inward investment promotion agency is a non-commercial, semi-state body promoting foreign direct investment into Ireland.

Since 2009, 40 site visits have taken place in Kerry; the greatest number occurred in 2018, when ten visits took place.

Of the six counties in Munster, Kerry received the fewest visits.

During the same period, Cork received 408 visits, Limerick had 337 and Waterford had 161.

The more-rural counties, Clare and Tipperary, had 124 and 48 respectively.

IDA Ireland released its half-yearly report in recent weeks, which claimed it provided 4,190 jobs nationally so far this year.