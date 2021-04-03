Kerry received over €9.5 million under two schemes for farming and fishing

Kerry received over €9.5 million last year under two payment schemes for farming and fishing.

Government and EU supports, through the Common Agricultural Policy, provide a number of measures to assist farm families, farm businesses and rural communities to prepare for, and get through, difficult times.

These supports include Farm Assist and the Rural Support Scheme.

The Rural Social Scheme is aimed at low-income farmers and fishermen/women.

The scheme provides a ‘top-up’ payment in addition to social welfare payments in return for providing services to the community.

Services could include maintaining walking routes and bog roads, social care and care of older people, community care for pre-school and after-school groups, caretaking of community and sporting facilities, or community administration work.

During 2020, €4,524,533 was paid through the scheme in Kerry in total, with over €710,000 – or 16% – for supervisor and implementing body costs.

The Farm Assist scheme is a means-tested social welfare payment for farmers aged between 18 and 66.

Last year, €5,202,179 was paid through the scheme to participants in Kerry.