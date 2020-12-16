Kerry to receive €930,000 in LEADER funding

Kerry is to receive €930,000 in LEADER funding.

It’s part of the national allocation of €20 million, which was announced earlier today by the government.

LEADER is a rural development programme, co-funded by the EU, which operates a locally-led approach to meeting the needs of communities and businesses.

The programme aims to support job creation, foster entrepreneurship and encourage rural communities to build on their existing strengths and assets.

The new funding is being released to act as a bridging payment, as the present LEADER funding is due to run out by the end of this month.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is welcoming the news that Kerry is to receive €929,000, as the current LEADER programme is about to conclude.

She says this funding will ensure that pivotal Kerry services and businesses are not left behind.

The transitional LEADER programme will commence on April 1st, however, local action groups can work on identifying potential projects from January.