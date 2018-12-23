Kerry to receive €65,000 funding for sports and physical activity

Kerry is to receive a €65,000 funding boost for sport and physical activity.





The money from dormant accounts will be administered by Sport Ireland and is targeted at people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged, and those from disadvantaged communities.

€40,000 is to go to Kerry Local Sports Partnership for a Community Sports and Physical Activity Hub in Cahersiveen.

€15,000 is being allocated to a Volunteer Training and Support Programme, while €10,000 is going towards Sports Inclusion Disability Programme Capital Supports in Kerry.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding will benefit a wide range of sports in Kerry, and the news is warmly welcomed.