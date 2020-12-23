Kerry to receive almost €28 million in funding for national roads

Kerry is to receive almost €28 million in funding for national roads.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s budget for 2021 has allocated €26.8 million for road improvements in Kerry, while a second tranche of funding worth just over €1 million will go towards road maintenance.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement, saying it will go a long way to improving and maintaining the road network that is so vital to Kerry business and tourism.

The allocation of €28 million is an increase of nearly €3 million on 2020’s funding.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen, says the allocation will ensure greater connectivity, reduce travel times and, most importantly, make the roads safer.