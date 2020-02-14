Kerry ratepayers urged to attend events on revaluation process

Kerry businesses are being urged to attend upcoming events on the rates revaluation process.

A revaluation of properties and their rates is currently underway in Kerry and a number of other counties, and the changes in commercial rates will come into effect in 2022.

Kerry’s eight chambers and the local branch of the Irish Hotels Federation are jointly hosting two information sessions for ratepayers on these changes.

Representatives from the Valuations Office will attend the events on February 27th in Killarney and Castleisland, and will explain the revaluation process and its impact on businesses.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin is calling on ratepayers across Kerry to attend one of the sessions.

Booking is essential and can be done here:

Daytime session: The International Hotel, Killarney at 2pm on February 27th – https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/session-1-reval-2021-kerry-tickets-93272932853

Evening session: The River Island Hotel, Castleisland at 7pm on February 27th – https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/session-2-reval-2021-kerry-tickets-93275424305

For more on the revaluation process visit – https://www.valoff.ie/en/revaluation/reval-2021/