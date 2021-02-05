Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse centre manager calls for wider conversation on stalking

We need to have a wider conversation in society about harassment and stalking.

That’s according to manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera O’Leary, who was speaking following the jailing of a 52-year-old man yesterday for stalking a Cork woman and threatening to rape her and her daughter.

Ms O’Leary hopes the case will raise awareness for other people subject to such abuse.

She says their service has dealt with cases of stalking and harassment and is aware of women who have moved to another area because of the issue.

Vera O’Leary says they have lobbied for years for stronger legislation to protect victims and hold perpetrators to account.

She says often this criminal behaviour may go unrecognised: