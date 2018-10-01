Kerry rape crisis manager says society changing but sexual violence has always happened

The number of incidents of sexual violence haven’t dramatically increased due to the #MeToo movement.

More people are open to talking about the issue as well as consent, however, according to Director of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera O’Leary.

She was speaking as the centre launched their Strategic Plan for 2018, which has four main aims – to provide counselling to survivors of sexual violence and supports to families and friends, to develop education initiatives, and to raise the profile of the centre.





The centre’s main work is funded by Tusla, but they have to fundraise for primary prevention services to educate children in schools, which Vera O’Leary says it’s vital.

She says society is changing and sexual violence is talked about more openly, but these incidents have always happened.