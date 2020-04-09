Kerry ranks 12th in terms of coronavirus cases per population.

This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor, coupled with counties’ populations from the latest census.

There were 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry as of Tuesday evening’s update.

Using Census 2016 data, this means there is an average of one case of the coronavirus per 1,262 people – or a rate of 79 cases per 100,000.

For comparison, Dublin ranks first in terms of cases per 100,000 – with 227 – and Wexford is the least affected with 15 cases per the same population.

Kerry ranks 12th in the 26-county republic.

This is an improvement on last week, when the county was the fourth worst affected nationwide per 100,000 of population.