Kerry pupils to benefit from online physical education classes

A series of online physical education classes are being launched for primary school children as part of the ‘Keep Well Kerry’ initiative.

From Thursday (11th February) children in classes from junior infants to 6th class can log on every Tuesday and Thursday for twenty minute sessions provided by a PE teacher.

The PE at Home programme aims to support children and parents maintain their physical activity levels and skills, while home-schooling during COVID-19 Level 5 restrictions.

This initiative will run for four weeks.

To register click here https://edcentretralee.ie/news.html