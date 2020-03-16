Kerry publicans urged to continue to file tax returns

Kerry publicans are being urged to continue to file their Revenue returns.

Pubs were asked by Government to close yesterday to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

President of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland Padraig McGann says their first concern after the announcement was for publicans and their staff.

He says they hope those who are out of work will be paid be the Government quickly.

Mr McGann says businesses experiencing cash flow issues need to contact Revenue immediately and continue to file returns: