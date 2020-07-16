Kerry publicans condemn decision to delay Phase Four of the Reopening Roadmap

A Kerry County Councillor, whose family runs a bar and hotel, has condemned the decision to delay Phase Four of the Reopening Roadmap.

Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan’s family runs The Fáilte in Killarney.

He says being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important thing, but adds rural pubs have been left hanging.

Cllr O’Callaghan says people have been waiting to open their businesses, they found money to pay for orders to be ready for next Monday and now they can’t reopen.

He claims the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is due to house parties, and says enforcement is needed:

Chair of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation Christy Walsh, also expressed his disappointment that pubs will not reopen next Monday.

Mr Walsh says this delay will result in another financial blow for rural businesses:

Meanwhile, Independent TD Danny Healy Rae, who also has a pub, is also condemning the decision.

He believes the Government should put a stop to overseas travel.

Deputy Healy Rae says the decision to postpone Phase Four is anti-rural; he says the rural pub trade isn’t the cause of the virus spreading, as they’ve been closed.

Delaying Phase Four will also have an impact on the size of weddings.

The current restrictions of 50 people indoors will now remain in place until August 10th.

PRO of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation and owner of Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa, Padraig McGillicuddy says the hopes and dreams of couples have been dashed.

Mr McGillicuddy says there is so much uncertainty for couples: