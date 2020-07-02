Kerry publicans call for temporary extension of hospitality VAT rate for on-trade alcohol

Kerry publicans are calling for a temporary extension of the hospitality VAT rate for on-trade alcohol.

A number of groups representing the industry have convened to assess the immediate impact of COVID-19 on the drinks and hospitality industry.

They will also consider measures to support businesses, including the VAT rate.

Ger Counihan of Bunkers Bar in Killorglin, says Government guidelines mean they can operate at a significantly reduced capacity, yet the VAT burden remains the same.

He says this should change, similar to measures taken on VAT in other EU countries.

The Killorglin publican says this unprecedented crisis will continue to have a devastating impact on Kerry’s drinks and hospitality sector, adding a temporary extension of the hospitality VAT rate will help businesses survive.