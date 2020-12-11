Kerry public warned about bank text scam

The public are being warned about a texting scam that’s been widely circulated in Kerry in recent days.

Mobile phone users are being sent a text message, which purports to be from AIB Bank, claiming that the customer’s Visa card has been used for online transactions.

The person is asked to log on to a website as soon as possible to rectify the situation.

However, once a person logs on, the scammer can access their bank details and remove money from their account.

Gardaí in Tralee say a number of people in Kerry have fallen victim to this scam.

They’re warning people to delete the text message, and if they’re in any doubt, to contact their bank by phone before taking any action.