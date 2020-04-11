Kerry public asked to Shine a Light at 9pm tonight

People are being asked to shine a light tonight around the county for a moment of solidarity during the battle against COVID-19.

Organisers are asking everyone to ‘Shine Your light’ for all the people who are sick, and for those who have lost their lives and loved ones.

President Michael D. Higgins will shine a light from the Áras, while government buildings will also light up, with a host of national and local public buildings.

The event begins at 9pm this evening, and people can use a variety of items, including candles, torches or Christmas lights.