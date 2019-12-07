Kerry public asked not to visit national parks during Status Orange wind warning

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a public notice ahead of the orange weather warning tomorrow.

Due to the Status Orange wind warning, which begins for Kerry and other western counties tomorrow afternoon, the NPWS is advising members of the public not to visit any National Parks, National Monuments or Nature Reserves while the Status Orange is in place.

Killarney House and Gardens will be closed tomorrow due to the weather warning.

Other national parks and nature reserves that will be closed tomorrow include Connemara National Park and Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co. Clare.

The NPWS are asking the public for their ongoing cooperation on this matter by not entering these sites for the duration of these weather warnings.