Kerry public asked to conserve water

People in Kerry are being asked to conserve water.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions in mid-March, Irish Water says domestic water use has increased by a fifth around the country.

Due to drier weather, water levels are lower than normal at sites where it is sourced from.

Although there are no public water supplies in Kerry under immediate pressure, the utility is asking people to conserve water where possible while still following health guidelines on handwashing.

People are asked not to use power washers, use a watering can instead of a hose in the garden, take showers instead of baths and fix any dripping taps, if possible.