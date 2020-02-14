Kerry property searched as part of Garda investigation into sexual offences at Scouting Ireland

A property in Kerry was among several searched by Gardaí investigating alleged sexual offences over a 30-year period in Scouting Ireland.

The nationwide investigation follows a number of complaints relating to an individual associated with the organisation.

As part of their lengthy investigation into complaints against an individual linked with Scouting Ireland, Gardaí from the Protective Services Unit in Cork city, helped by local members of the force, carried out four searches at properties in Cork and one in Kerry.

During the searches, documentation, electronic devices and computers were seized.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 70s in relation to sexual offences that are alleged to have occurred over a 30-year period; he is detained at Togher Garda Station in Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to liaise with the review group and Tusla in relation to these matters and thanks them for their assistance to date.

They say each and every complaint made to them will be investigated with professionalism and compassion.

Gardai are appealing to any victims who haven’t yet come forward to make a complaint to their local station or via the confidential historical abuse phone line on 1800 555 222.