Kerry property prices rise by €5,000 in past year

Property prices in Kerry have risen by €5,000 in the last year.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The report for the second quarter of this year shows that the median asking price for a property in the county now stands at €185,000, up 2.8% on this time last year.

The asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is up 3.3% from €150,000 to €155,000.