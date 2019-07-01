Kerry property prices rise by €5,000 in past year

Property prices in Kerry have risen by €5,000 in the last year.
That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.
The report for the second quarter of this year shows that the median asking price for a property in the county now stands at €185,000, up 2.8% on this time last year.
The asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is up 3.3% from €150,000 to €155,000.
Prices for this house type are now at their highest level in seven years.
The asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Kerry is unchanged at €187,000 but is down over 4% on this time last year.
The number of properties for sale in Kerry on MyHome.ie jumped by 6.5% in the last quarter but was down 12.4% on this time last year.
And the average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over four months.