Kerry property prices remain unchanged in past year

Kerry property prices remain unchanged in the past year.

That’s according to the MyHome.ie Q3 Property Report in association with Davy.

This MyHome.ie/Davy report shows the average asking price for a property in Kerry now stands at €185,000.

This was unchanged for a third straight quarter, showing signs of stability in the local market.

Property prices in the county were also unchanged in the last quarter

The asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house was up 3.2% year-on-year to €154,750,while a 4-bed semi-detached was up 0.8% in the last quarter to €188,500.

The number of properties for sale in Kerry on MyHome.ie jumped by 9.5% in the last quarter but was down 10.8% on this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over five-and-a-half months.