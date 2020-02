Kerry property owners are being urged to consider leasing their vacant houses to the council.

Kerry County Council is advising of a number of options available to people who wish to make use of vacant properties.

These include long-term leasing, the Repair and Lease scheme and the Availability Leasing scheme.

Further details are available by contacting the Leasing section, Housing Department, Kerry County Council on 066 7183542 or by emailing [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>.